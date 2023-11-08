Jayson Tatum NBA Player Preview vs. the 76ers - November 8
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
- Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)
Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The 76ers were third in the league last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.
- In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.
- The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per contest last year (sixth in the NBA).
- The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/14/2023
|42
|51
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|5/11/2023
|43
|19
|9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|5/9/2023
|40
|36
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5/7/2023
|47
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.