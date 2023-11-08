The New York Knicks (3-4) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 10.5)

Knicks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

The Knicks' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (one out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 2-4, while the Knicks are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

Although the Knicks are putting up just 104.4 points per game (second-worst in NBA), their defense has been giving them a nice lift, as they rank second-best in the league by giving up 102.4 points per game.

New York is allowing 42.4 boards per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 50.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Knicks haven't put up many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.1 assists per contest.

New York is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

This season, the Knicks are sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 33.2% (23rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in points scored (114.6 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (125.9).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.7 per game) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Spurs are third-best in the league in assists (29.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Spurs make 12.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

