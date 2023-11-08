The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 228.5 points twice this season (in eight games).
  • The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 223.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.
  • Denver has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 228.5 points.
  • The average total for Golden State's games this season is 226.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Golden State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 2 25% 117 233.1 106.1 216.5 224.5
Warriors 4 50% 116.1 233.1 110.4 216.5 227.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets put up 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Warriors give up (110.4).
  • Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 5-3 5-2 3-5
Warriors 4-4 2-0 3-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors
117
Points Scored (PG)
 116.1
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
5-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
5-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-0
106.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.4
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
5-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3
7-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.