Alexander Newhook will be among those in action Thursday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Newhook's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Newhook vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Newhook Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Newhook has averaged 16:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Newhook has scored in two of the 12 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Newhook has registered a point in a game five times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Newhook has an assist in three of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Newhook's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

Newhook has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Newhook Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 2 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

