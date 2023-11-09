The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Newhook score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

Newhook has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Newhook has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

