On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the New York Islanders. Is Brad Marchand going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Marchand averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

