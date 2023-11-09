When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gallagher light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Gallagher's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

