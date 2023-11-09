Brendan Gallagher will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Gallagher available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +375)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 13:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In four of 12 games this year, Gallagher has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gallagher has a point in four of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 12 games this year, Gallagher has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Gallagher's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gallagher has an implied probability of 21.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 3 7 Points 2 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.