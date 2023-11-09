Ahead of their Thursday, November 9 game against the New York Islanders (5-3-3) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (10-1-1) are monitoring five players on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Derek Forbort D Questionable Lower Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bo Horvat C Questionable Lower Body

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 38 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +15 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 29 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

New York's total of 31 goals given up (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 20th in the league.

Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-165) Islanders (+140) 5.5

