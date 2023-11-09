The New York Islanders (5-3-3) will visit the Boston Bruins (10-1-1) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 23 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 38 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 12 9 8 17 13 7 0% Brad Marchand 12 6 5 11 7 6 18.2% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Pavel Zacha 12 4 4 8 6 4 53% James van Riemsdyk 12 4 4 8 3 0 33.3%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the league.

With 29 goals (2.6 per game), the Islanders have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players