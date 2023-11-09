How to Watch the Bruins vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (5-3-3) will visit the Boston Bruins (10-1-1) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Bruins-Islanders matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 23 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 38 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|12
|9
|8
|17
|13
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|12
|6
|5
|11
|7
|6
|18.2%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|12
|4
|4
|8
|6
|4
|53%
|James van Riemsdyk
|12
|4
|4
|8
|3
|0
|33.3%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the league.
- With 29 goals (2.6 per game), the Islanders have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|11
|5
|6
|11
|7
|6
|-
|Bo Horvat
|10
|4
|5
|9
|9
|3
|51.7%
|Mathew Barzal
|11
|2
|6
|8
|20
|12
|37.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|11
|3
|5
|8
|3
|2
|75%
|Brock Nelson
|11
|4
|2
|6
|5
|5
|45.2%
