Bruins vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 9
Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Boston Bruins (10-1-1, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Islanders (5-3-3, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Islanders Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|5.5
|FanDuel
|-164
|+136
|5.5
Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in five of 11 games this season.
- The Bruins have won 77.8% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-2).
- The Islanders have been an underdog four times, and has no upset victories.
- Boston is 7-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (87.5% win percentage).
- New York has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.
