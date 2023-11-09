Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Noah Dobson in particular on Thursday, when the Boston Bruins face the New York Islanders at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been a big player for Boston this season, collecting 17 points in 12 games.

Brad Marchand has six goals and five assists, equaling 11 points (0.9 per game).

Charlie McAvoy's nine points this season are via two goals and seven assists.

Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0) has a 1.5 goals against average and a .952% save percentage (second-best in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

New York's Dobson has recorded six assists and five goals in 11 games. That's good for 11 points.

Bo Horvat's nine points this season, including four goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, Mathew Barzal has scored two goals and contributed six assists for New York, giving him a point total of eight.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a record of 2-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 7 goals (1.8 goals against average) with 133 saves and a .950 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.64 26th 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 2.82 6th 13th 31.7 Shots 30.7 17th 18th 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 21st 17.5% Power Play % 15.15% 24th 1st 94% Penalty Kill % 79.49% 14th

