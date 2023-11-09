The Montreal Canadiens' (5-5-2) injury report has five players listed as they ready for a Thursday, November 9 game against the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 42 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 48 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+6) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-185) Canadiens (+150) 6.5

