Having lost four in a row, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+ and BSDET as the Red Wings take on the Canadiens.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSDET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 42 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 12 4 8 12 6 2 50% Sean Monahan 12 6 5 11 6 6 60.6% Nicholas Suzuki 12 4 6 10 9 4 51.7% Michael Matheson 12 2 5 7 15 3 - Brendan Gallagher 12 4 3 7 4 5 75%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 42 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the league (48 total, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players