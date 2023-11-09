Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, +150 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 12 games this season.

The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Detroit has not played a game this season shorter than -185 moneyline odds.

Montreal is 1-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.