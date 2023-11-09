Dylan Larkin and Cole Caufield will be two of the best players to watch when the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield's four goals and eight assists in 12 matchups give him 12 points on the season.

Montreal's Sean Monahan has posted 11 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and five assists.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and six assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, giving up four goals (4.2 goals against average) and compiling 29 saves with an .879% save percentage (56th in the league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin has been a major player for Detroit this season, collecting 17 points in 13 games.

Through 13 games, Alex DeBrincat has scored nine goals and picked up five assists.

Moritz Seider has 11 points for Detroit, via one goal and 10 assists.

In zero games, Alex Lyon's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (0 goals against average) and has racked up zero saves.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.69 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 17th 30.7 Shots 29.9 21st 16th 31 Shots Allowed 34.9 29th 10th 25% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 73.58% 23rd

