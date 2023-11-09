The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, losers of four in a row) at Little Caesars Arena. The game on Thursday, November 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-175) Canadiens (+145) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 10 times, and won three of those games.

Montreal has gone 1-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 12 games this season.

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 48 (5th) Goals 35 (20th) 42 (22nd) Goals Allowed 42 (22nd) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 10 (13th) 10 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (35 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Canadiens' 42 total goals given up (3.5 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.