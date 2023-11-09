Oddsmakers have set player props for Dylan Larkin, Cole Caufield and others when the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Caufield's four goals and eight assists in 12 games for Montreal add up to 12 total points on the season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Sean Monahan is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 11 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and five assists in 12 games.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki is among the top offensive players on the team with 10 total points (four goals and six assists).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (17 total points), having put up five goals and 12 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 14 points (nine goals, five assists) to the team.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

