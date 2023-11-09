Cole Caufield will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Caufield against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Cole Caufield vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Caufield has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Caufield has a goal in four of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Caufield hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 3 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

