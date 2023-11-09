Hampus Lindholm will be among those in action Thursday when his Boston Bruins play the New York Islanders at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 24:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal this season through 12 games played.

In two of 12 games this year, Lindholm has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in two of 12 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.