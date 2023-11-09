For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Armia has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

