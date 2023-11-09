Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 9?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Anderson has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.