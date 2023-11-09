For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

