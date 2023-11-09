Josh Anderson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Anderson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Josh Anderson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson's plus-minus this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is -4.

Anderson has yet to score a goal this season through 12 games played.

Anderson has a point in one of 12 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Anderson has had an assist in one of 12 games this season.

The implied probability that Anderson goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 23.8% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 4 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

