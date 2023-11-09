On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

