Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 9?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- Matheson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- Matheson has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- Matheson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
