The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Matheson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Matheson has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Matheson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.