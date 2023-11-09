The Montreal Canadiens, with Michael Matheson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. If you're thinking about a bet on Matheson against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Michael Matheson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Matheson has averaged 24:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Matheson has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 12 games this season, Matheson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Matheson has an assist in five of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

