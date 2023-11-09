Can we count on Nicholas Suzuki finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suzuki stats and insights

Suzuki has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.