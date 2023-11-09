Can we count on Nicholas Suzuki finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

  • Suzuki has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

