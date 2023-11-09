Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on Suzuki's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 20:59 per game on the ice, is -3.

Suzuki has a goal in four of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 12 games this season, Suzuki has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 12 games this season, Suzuki has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Suzuki's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 4 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.