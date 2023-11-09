Will Parker Wotherspoon Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New York Islanders. Is Parker Wotherspoon going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights
- Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.
- Wotherspoon produced zero points on the power play last season.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.