In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Patrick Brown to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Brown has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

