On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the New York Islanders. Is Pavel Zacha going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In four of 12 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Zacha has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

