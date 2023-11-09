The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, losers of four straight) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Red Wings 5, Canadiens 2.

Red Wings (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 3-2-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-5-2 overall record.

Montreal has earned six points (3-1-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals eight times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-2-1).

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered seven points with a record of 3-4-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.69 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 17th 30.7 Shots 29.9 21st 16th 31 Shots Allowed 34.9 29th 10th 25% Power Play % 20% 14th 14th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 73.58% 23rd

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

