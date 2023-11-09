Canadiens vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, losers of four straight) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Red Wings 5, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens vs Red Wings Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 3-2-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-5-2 overall record.
- Montreal has earned six points (3-1-0) in its four games decided by one goal.
- Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Canadiens have scored more than two goals eight times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-2-1).
- This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games and registered seven points with a record of 3-4-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-0-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Canadiens went 4-5-1 in those contests (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|7th
|3.69
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|19th
|18th
|3.23
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|26th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|16th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|29th
|10th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|14th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.58%
|23rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.