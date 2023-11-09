On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Sean Monahan going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Monahan has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Monahan averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.