The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Monahan has a goal in six of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 12 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

