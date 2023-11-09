Will Tanner Pearson score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pearson stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Pearson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Pearson has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.