Tanner Pearson will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pearson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tanner Pearson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Pearson Season Stats Insights

Pearson has averaged 13:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Pearson has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pearson has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pearson has an assist in three of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Pearson has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pearson has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pearson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

