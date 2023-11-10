The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green shot 44.2% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 40.7% the River Hawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Dartmouth had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the River Hawks finished 25th.
  • The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.
  • Dartmouth went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 66 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Dartmouth averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (76) than on the road (69.5).
  • The Big Green conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sunk fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Duke L 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 UMass-Lowell - Edward Leede Arena
11/15/2023 Westfield State - Edward Leede Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

