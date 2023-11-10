How to Watch Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - November 10
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green shot 44.2% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 40.7% the River Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Dartmouth had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.
- The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the River Hawks finished 25th.
- The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.
- Dartmouth went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 66 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Dartmouth averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (76) than on the road (69.5).
- The Big Green conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sunk fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duke
|L 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/15/2023
|Westfield State
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
