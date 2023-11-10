The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green shot 44.2% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 40.7% the River Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Dartmouth had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.

The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the River Hawks finished 25th.

The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66 the River Hawks gave up.

Dartmouth went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 66 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Dartmouth averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (76) than on the road (69.5).

The Big Green conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sunk fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

