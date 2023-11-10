The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) take the court against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dartmouth won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Big Green were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

UMass-Lowell covered 17 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 River Hawks games went over the point total.

