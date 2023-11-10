Friday's contest between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) and the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Edward Leede Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with UMass-Lowell coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 74, Dartmouth 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-4.5)

UMass-Lowell (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

Dartmouth scored 71.4 points per game and allowed 72.4 last year, making them 183rd in the country on offense and 248th defensively.

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds conceded, the Big Green were 192nd and 247th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Last season Dartmouth was ranked 186th in college basketball in assists with 12.9 per game.

Last year, the Big Green were 92nd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 227th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, Dartmouth was 140th and 128th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Dartmouth attempted 57.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.3% of Dartmouth's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.