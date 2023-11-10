Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UMass-Lowell (-4.5)
- Total: 147.5
- TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|61st
|66
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
