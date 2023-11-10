The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Edward Leede Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Dartmouth Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Dartmouth (9-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.1% less often than UMass-Lowell (17-10-0) last year.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 71.4 149.4 72.4 138.4 138.7 UMass-Lowell 78.0 149.4 66.0 138.4 142.8

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

Last year, the Big Green recorded 71.4 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 66.0 the River Hawks allowed.

Dartmouth had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 9-12-0 12-9-0 UMass-Lowell 17-10-0 15-12-0

Dartmouth vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth UMass-Lowell 7-5 Home Record 17-0 3-11 Away Record 9-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

