The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 106-103 loss versus the 76ers, White had 19 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on White's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-118)

Over 12.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the league last year, giving up 45.1 per game.

Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last season, the Nets were the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets gave up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Derrick White vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 24 16 4 3 0 1 0 2/1/2023 32 14 10 5 2 0 0 1/12/2023 37 15 7 1 4 1 1 12/4/2022 22 3 2 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.