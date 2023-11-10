How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Rider went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.
- The Broncs put up an average of 70.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
- In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Rider averaged 2.7 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (68.8).
- At home, the Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.3.
- At home, Rider sunk 5.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
