Friday's contest at Alumni Hall (RI) has the Providence Friars (1-0) matching up with the Vermont Catamounts (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-56 victory for Providence, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their last outing on Monday, the Catamounts claimed a 60-48 win against Miami (OH).

Vermont vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Vermont vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 59, Vermont 56

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts' +229 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 54.1 per contest (10th in college basketball).

Vermont scored fewer points in conference action (61.0 per game) than overall (61.3).

The Catamounts put up more points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (59.9) last season.

At home, Vermont gave up 51.6 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 57.0.

