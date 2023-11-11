Will Alexander Newhook Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Newhook score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Newhook stats and insights
- Newhook has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Newhook averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Newhook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
