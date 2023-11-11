Will Arber Xhekaj find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Xhekaj stats and insights

  • Xhekaj is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • Xhekaj has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Xhekaj recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:48 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.