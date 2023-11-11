The Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, are in action Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchand's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brad Marchand vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In five of 13 games this year, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Marchand has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 3 13 Points 2 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

