Here's a peek at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (11-1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Bruins ready for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) at Bell Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

NHL Network and NESN

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +18.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 38 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

Montreal has allowed 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

