Charlie Coyle scored a hat trick for the Boston Bruins in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, on Saturday in Montréal.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can catch the action on NHL Network and NESN as the Bruins square off against the Canadiens.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 25 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 43 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 13 10 10 20 14 7 0% Brad Marchand 13 6 7 13 10 6 18.2% Charlie Coyle 13 5 6 11 3 4 53.2% James van Riemsdyk 13 4 6 10 3 0 33.3% Pavel Zacha 13 4 5 9 6 5 52.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 38 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players