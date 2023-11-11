The Boston Bruins (11-1-1) take the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders. The contest on Saturday starts at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.

The Bruins have gone 8-1-1 over their past 10 games, scoring 34 goals while allowing 21 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (20.6%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey contest.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)

Bruins (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have an 11-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in games that have needed overtime.

Boston is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.

Boston has won the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Bruins are 10-1-1 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 21 points).

In the five games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Boston is undefeated (6-0-0, 12 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 5-1-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 12th 31.9 Shots 29.6 22nd 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.5 29th 14th 20.93% Power Play % 21.82% 13th 2nd 92.16% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 22nd

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

